Santa Fe City Council denies waiver needed to open Total Wine

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Total Wine will not be opening a store in Santa Fe — at least not at this point.

The chain wanted to occupy the old Staples near Cerrillos and Zafarano Drive, but sparked opposition from a nearby church. The Praise Tabernacle Freedom Church argues that the store would be within a 300-foot radius of their property and therefore not allowed.

The owners of Total Wine argue the portion of the church’s property being referred to is an unused dirt lot.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, city councilors denied the request from Total Wine for a waiver Wednesday night.

The company could choose to take the issue to court.