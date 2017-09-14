Ruidoso Police Chief arrested for a good cause

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The chief of police in Ruidoso was arrested Thursday, but he didn’t do anything sinister to deserve it.

Held behind bars until his $200 bond was met, the Ruidoso Chief of Police stayed in the slammer for several hours.

“It’s awful, it’s awful. I can’t imagine what it’s like, but you know this is obviously for a good cause and I’m just glad to do my part and hopefully somebody will come down and take pity on me and get me out of here,” Chief Hooker said.

Locked up in front of the Albertsons in Ruidoso, Chief Hooker was just one of the many prisoners who took part in Thursday’s event. It was all to raise money for a good cause, Toys for Tots.

“This is my eighth year doing Toys for Tots for this community and last year we gave out enough toys for 1,768 kids all over Lincoln County, including Mescalero,” said Victor Montes, Toys for Tots coordinator.

Sending out mass emails, text messages and making phone calls, the prisoners started sweating. Nervous they wouldn’t make bail, the inmates were busy at work trying to get anyone and everyone they know to come up to Albertsons and bail them out of jail.

“I’m donating for my pastor Sergio Castro to keep him in, but I guess it’s to get him out, right?” said a woman as she donated.

Raising over$2,000 in just three hours, all seven prisoners met and exceeded their bail.

If you did not have the chance to pass by the Albertson’s in Ruidoso Thursday, you can still donate by clicking here.

There is another event coming up on Saturday, September 16 benefiting Toys for Tots at the Inn of the Mountain Gods. The tent will be set up on the back lawn and they will be giving away a 1972 Plymouth Barracuda.