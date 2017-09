ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – About 2,564 customers in northeast Albuquerque are without power, according to PNM.

PNM says the outage spans north to south from Paseo del Norte to Forest Hills Drive NE, and east to west from Wyoming Boulevard to I-25.

Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. The estimated restore time is 10:18 p.m.

No word on a possible cause.