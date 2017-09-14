Poke bowl sushi shop makes fast, eco-friendly fish dishes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Local restaurant Hello Poke makes fast, sustainably-sourced fish entrees.

Hello Poke provides sustainably-sourced fish — a rare, and potentially exclusive option — in the realm of Albuquerque sushi restaurants.

Their sushi is served in the fast and easy poke bowl format for health conscious — or simply fresh food-loving locals. Their goal is to use “a small footprint,” meaning the restaurant provides eco-friendly cups and bowls, along with local, sustainable ingredients.

In-studio, they demonstrate just how easy it is to make a poke bowl sushi meal at home.

To learn more about the sustainably-sourced fish served at Hello Poke, visit their website.