On The Stage: Abigail’s Party

Actors Colleem McClure and Tim Crofton, both from West End Productions joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their rendition of ‘Abigail’s Party.’

London suburbanites Beverly and Laurence are entertaining their new neighbors, Angela and Tony, as well as Susan, whose teenage daughter, Abigail. The show runs for four weekends beginning September 22, with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. at the North Fourth Theatre.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living