On The Small Screen: Derek Blakeney

Derek Blakeney, joined New Mexico Living to talk about her career on ‘Better Call Saul.’

Better Call Saul is a television drama series on AMC. This is a prequel spinoff of Breaking Bad. The series has been renewed for a fourth season, which will air next year. The story follows a small-time lawyer’s struggles before he becomes ‘Saul’ in Breaking Bad. Derek worked his way up from background to crew and now on-screen.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by New Mexico Spotlight Foundation