New Mexico State University innovation hub gets $1M gift

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico State University’s entrepreneurship and innovation hub is getting a major financial boost.

The school announced Wednesday during the opening ceremonies of the Domenici Public Policy Conference that the Arrowhead Center is the recipient of a $1 million gift from Paul and Alejandra de la Vega Foster.

The money will be used to drive collaboration between the center and partners throughout the region, which includes southern New Mexico, Texas and Mexico.

Center director Kathryn Hansen says the goal is to create an environment where those connections spark greater innovation.

Paul Foster is the president of Franklin Mountain Management, LLC, and the founder and former executive chairman of Western Refining, Inc. Alejandra de la Vega Foster is the secretary of innovation and economic development for the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.