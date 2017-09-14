New Mexico State Fair hosts competition for best Spam recipe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s one of the most popular competitions at the State Fair — New Mexicans battling it out over who has the best Spam recipe.

There were Spam baked potatoes, quiche, tamales, even desserts like Rice Krispies all had Spam in them.

A woman who has been judging the contest since 1992 says Spam gets a bad rap.

“There’s a mythical idea that Spam is just in a can, and they use a lot of pieces from the pork that isn’t edible, but that’s not true,” judge Donna Peck said.

The winner heads to Hormel’s national competition. Three national winners have come from the New Mexico State Fair.

