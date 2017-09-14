Motorcycle accident closes westbound Montano at 2nd Street

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The westbound lanes on Montano at Second Street are closed due to a motorcycle accident.
Albuquerque Police are on scene.
No further information is available at this time.
For live traffic information, click here.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The westbound lanes on Montano at Second Street are closed due to a motorcycle accident.
Albuquerque Police are on scene.
No further information is available at this time.
For live traffic information, click here.
KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement
Advertisement