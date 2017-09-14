Motorcycle accident closes westbound Montano at 2nd Street

By Published:
(KRQE/File Photo) BKG police lights generic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The westbound lanes on Montano at Second Street are closed due to a motorcycle accident.

Albuquerque Police are on scene.

No further information is available at this time.

For live traffic information, click here. 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s