Mayor of Grants helps high school ROTC team by cutting his hair

By Published:

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Grants Mayor Martin Hicks may get a new look and support the Grants High School ROTC team all at the same time.

According to a post on the Grants Police Department Facebook page, it’s been almost 40 years since Mayor Martin Hicks has had a “buzz cut.”

Now in order to raise funds for the Grants High School ROTC team, Mayor Hicks is willing to cut off possibly all of his hair.

When a total of $500 is donated to the team, Mayor Hicks will receive a  clean hair cut.

If $2,500 is reached, he will also shave off his goatee.

If a total of $5,000 is donated he will then get a buzz cut.

To donate or for more information, you can call the GHS ROTC at 505-240-1138.

You can call the American Legion Post 80 in Grants at 505-287-5179.

The deadline to donate is November 30.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s