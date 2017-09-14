Mayor of Grants helps high school ROTC team by cutting his hair

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Grants Mayor Martin Hicks may get a new look and support the Grants High School ROTC team all at the same time.

According to a post on the Grants Police Department Facebook page, it’s been almost 40 years since Mayor Martin Hicks has had a “buzz cut.”

Now in order to raise funds for the Grants High School ROTC team, Mayor Hicks is willing to cut off possibly all of his hair.

When a total of $500 is donated to the team, Mayor Hicks will receive a clean hair cut.

If $2,500 is reached, he will also shave off his goatee.

If a total of $5,000 is donated he will then get a buzz cut.

To donate or for more information, you can call the GHS ROTC at 505-240-1138.

You can call the American Legion Post 80 in Grants at 505-287-5179.

The deadline to donate is November 30.