A storm system passing to our northwest overnight dragging in dry air for Friday. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies through Saturday. By Sunday southerly moisture should push into the state increasing the chance of showers and storms. That chance for storms continues on Monday before showers die down on Tuesday.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
