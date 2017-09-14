Local theater addresses awkward ’70s parties gone hilariously wrong

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Local theater addresses the topic of awkward ’70s parties gone hilariously wrong.

Thespians Colleen Neary McClure and Tim Crofton pop by KRQE in full party gear and props in hand to promote their new local play.

Abigail’s Party tells the story of London suburbanites Beverly and Laurence who are entertaining their new neighbors, Angela and Tony, as well as Susan, whose teenage daughter, Abigail, is having a party to which Susan has been dis-invited. Over drinks and snacks, clichés and fatuous small-talk abound. The gathering starts off in a stiff, insensitive, British middle-class way, until Beverly and Laurence start sniping at each other. As Beverly serves more drinks and the alcohol takes effect, Beverly flirts more and more overtly with Tony, as Laurence sits impotently by. Within this simple framework, all the obsessions, prejudices, fears and petty competitiveness of the protagonists are ruthlessly exposed. For the conclusion, come and see the show!

Dates of performances: Opens Friday, September 22, and runs through Sunday, October 15. Friday and Saturday showtimes: 7.30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

To learn more about the performance, visit the West End Productions website.