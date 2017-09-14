Local group aims to improve quality of life through Adult Literacy program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Adult Literacy gives individuals the power to lift themselves out of poverty and provide a better life for their families. The nationally-recognized group, ‘Reading Works’ is championing the movement locally.

Reading Works is a nonprofit that provides free tutoring in reading, writing, math, digital literacy and English as a Second Language. The small organization has only two employees and up to 115 volunteer tutors. They serve 200 adults a year. The services are free and the clients do not pay for materials. From health to gender equality, children’s welfare to poverty, every important social issue is impacted by low adult literacy.

Low literacy — and that includes reading, writing and speaking English — is an unrecognized problem in Albuquerque. Approximately 109,388 adults — or 21% of the adult population — either do not have a high school diploma or do not speak English well enough to succeed.

