Lobos come up short in Mountain West Opener at Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prior to Thursday night, the last time Bob Davie brought his New Mexico Lobos to play on the blue turf of Boise State they left with a win. The Broncos remembered that Thursday night and turned away a determined team of Lobos with a 28-14 victory. The game was competitive until the latter part of the fourth quarter.

A Tyrone Owens touchdown in the second quarter tied the game at seven each. With a little over two minutes left to play in the half Lobos quarterback Lamar Jordan suffered an injury due to a late hit that was deemed as targeting. The hit from Boise’s Chase Hatada also led to his ejection from the game. The Lobos could not go to backup quarterback Tevaka Tuioti because he never made the trip to Boise due to an injury. That left third string quarterback Coltin Gerhart in charge of the offense.

The Lobos took a 14-7 deficit into halftime and it would stay that way until the fourth quarter. Boise would score 14 fourth quarter points. Their last touchdown was a pass from Montell Cozart to Jake Roh. Cozart was playing in place of starter Brett Rypien who suffered an injury last week. Before the final horn the Lobos would score one more time when Coltin Gerhart threw his first touchdown pass as a Lobo to Anselem Umeh.

Gerhart finished the night with less than ideal numbers 7 of 13 for 67 yards and interception and a touchdown. On defense Austin Ocasio had a career high 8 tackles for the Lobos. It was the defense that kept the Lobos in the game. With the loss the Lobos drop to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in Mountain West play. They are at Tulsa for a non conference game September 23.