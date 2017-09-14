Legendary New Mexico: Hispanic Culture

New Mexico has the highest percentage of Hispanic ancestry that any other state at forty-eight percent. The cultural, culinary and creative influence of the old world and Latin America are an indelible part of our state.

On this episode of Legendary new Mexico, we explore our Hispanic heritage and its impact on New Mexico’s past, present and future.

We look at and understand the contributions of Hispanics to the development of New Mexico and the nation as well as what people are doing to preserve the New Mexican Hispanic heritage and culture.

Birth of New Mexico’s Hispanic Heritage - Long before the 1540 arrival of Francisco Vasquez de Coronado, the very first conquistador to venture into what is now New Mexico, the tower…

New Mexicans take prominent roles in politics - New Mexico has earned the reputation as the Land of Enchantment and that not only applies to the landscape, but the people as well, helping …

NHCC: A Mecca for Hispanic Heritage - Seated on 20 acres in Albuquerque’s Barelas neighborhood, the National Hispanic Cultural Center –also known as “NHCC”- is the nation’s most …

New Mexico Music carries on traditions of Latin roots - New Mexico music has slowly become a genre of its own and stays true to the roots of where it came from.

The Great New Mexican Food Debate - If you ask a local, “who makes the best New Mexican cuisine”, you better have some time to kill.

A Land of Faith - The Spanish brought Catholicism to the New Mexico territory in the 16th century. As pilgrims in a new environment, many of them turned to r…

Explore New Mexico Timelines

Explore Legendary New Mexico