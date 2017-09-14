Laguna Burger to open new Albuquerque location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Soon, Albuquerque residents won’t have to drive so far to get their hands on a Laguna Burger.

The group behind the development near the Indian Cultural Center at 12th and Menaul, Indian Pueblos Marketing Inc., has almost completed a 6,000 square-foot building that will be home to the Laguna Burger and another undisclosed tenant.

Laguna Burger, known for its delicious green chile cheeseburgers, has four locations west of Albuquerque, but this will be a first for the city.

It’s scheduled to open in November.

