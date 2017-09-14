John’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

We’ll see a better crop of showers and storms this afternoon and evening as a storm system passes north and west of the state. Expect better storm coverage the farther north and west you go. The southeast will remain on the dry and hot side as afternoon highs close in on 100°. The storm system will drag in a cold front Thursday night, leading to a 5° – 15° cool down across west and central locations Friday. The cooler air will gradually work its way into the east over the weekend.

Early next week, moisture could get pulled into the state from Tropical Storm Norma. Norma will move north toward Baja California over the next few days. From there one model wants to pull the remnants of Norma into New Mexico, while another model pushes Norma out into the open Pacific.