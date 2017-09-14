In The Home: GAAR Open House

Don Martindell and Steve Cecco, both from the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors, joined New Mexico Living to invite you to their annual Open House event.

Their realtors will be opening the doors to hundreds of their best properties in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and the surrounding areas for their largest annual open house event. The event is taking place on the weekend of September 23.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors