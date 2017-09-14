Two fatal accidents impact Thursday morning commute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are responding to two fatal accidents Thursday morning.
The crash located at the I-40 eastbound off ramp at 4th Street involves a motorcyclist.
I-40 eastbound lanes at 6th Street are shut down at this time and people will be diverted to Rio Grande.
The second crash is located at Coors and Iliff and involves a pedestrian.
Northbound Coors at Iliff is closed at this time and northbound traffic will not be allowed onto I-40.
APD is also urging people to adjust their commutes.
There is no other information at this time on either crashes. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.