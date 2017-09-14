Two fatal accidents impact Thursday morning commute

By and Published: Updated:
Courtesy of NMRoads I-40 @ 12 Street

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are responding to two fatal accidents Thursday morning.

 The crash located at the I-40 eastbound off ramp at 4th Street involves a motorcyclist.

I-40 eastbound lanes at 6th Street are shut down at this time and people will be diverted to Rio Grande.

The second crash is located at Coors and Iliff and involves a pedestrian.

Northbound Coors at Iliff is closed at this time and northbound traffic will not be allowed onto I-40.

APD is also urging people to adjust their commutes.

There is no other information at this time on either crashes. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Courtesy of NMRoads: I-40 at 12th St
Courtesy of NMRoads I-40 @ Rio Grande Blvd

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s