Flags to fly at half-staff in New Mexico to honor Domenici

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Gov. Susana Martinez has ordered flags to fly at half-staff around New Mexico on Friday and Saturday in honor of former U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici.

Domenici died Wednesday morning of complications from abdominal surgery at age 85.

He was New Mexico’s longest serving senator, in office from 1973 to 2008.

Domenici announced in October 2007 that he wouldn’t seek a seventh term because he had been diagnosed with an incurable brain disorder, frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

A public celebration of the longtime lawmaker’s life will be held at Isotopes Stadium in Albuquerque on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Martinez issued an executive order Thursday that flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise Friday to sunset Saturday.