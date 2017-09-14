Films by and about Latinos showcased at annual ¡Cine Magnífico! festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — ¡Cine Magnífico!’ Festival returns for another culturally-rich film experience celebrating the Latin community.

This years’ screenings will take place at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, UNM and the Guild Cinema. Central themes include immigration, children’s film, as well as New Mexico films. This year’s festival features films from Spain, Cuba, Argentina, Honduras, Chile, México, Venezuela, Brazil and USA.

¡Cine Magnífico!’s vision is to present the newest films by and about Latinos to promote our culture through film and enrich the local art community. The festival showcases a diverse set of films, from award-winning to local and up-and-coming filmmakers. The Festival runs from Thursday, September 14 through Sunday, September 17.

For a complete list of Festival events, visit their website.