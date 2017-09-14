Did felon have stolen gun from police officer?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted felon, who’s been in and out of jail for decades, got busted by the feds this time.

Now, he’s accused of having a stolen State Police officer’s gun.

Joseph Anaya has racked up at least three DWI arrests.

In a criminal complaint, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also states that Anaya is a convicted felon, guilty of two counts of armed robbery in a 1999 case, and voluntary manslaughter in a 2007 case for stabbing and killing a man after a fight at a party.

Moreover, records show he’s been in and out of jail year after year since at least the age of 18.

However, this time he’s in trouble for a federal crime.

After an arrest four months ago on a warrant for intimidation of a witness, the criminal complaint filed in federal court says Anaya’s sister testified under oath that Anaya had a gun that he said was stolen from a State Police officer.

She said he bragged about removing the serial number.

After searching the Santa Fe home where he’d been living, an ATF agent found the gun in his closet.

He was indicted last week, accused of being a felon with a gun.

The complaint from May said ATF hadn’t yet figured out where the gun came from, if it was stolen.

ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office would not provide any information when KRQE News 13 contacted them on Thursday, neither would State Police.

State Police did say, while the agency has had guns stolen in the past, there’s no way to tell if this one belonged to an officer without a serial number unless the Feds test it in a crime lab for more information.

In the meantime, Anaya’s still behind bars.

Authorities also listened in on Anaya’s phone conversations from jail. They say days before searching and finding the gun, Anaya called a woman from jail and to her to get “that thing” from his closet. They say Anaya told the woman that his sister was trying to get him in serious trouble.