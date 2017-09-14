Cultural Atlas: Los Luceros Harvest Festival

With Fall just around the corner, now is the perfect time to celebrate the change of season and what better way than with a Harvest Festival?

New Mexico Culture Squared (NMC2), a program of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, invites you to a free Harvest Festival at Los Luceros Historic Site in Alcalde this Sunday, September 17th.

This FREE event includes a farmers’ market, apple harvest activities, cider-making, tours of the sites, serenaded tours of the orchard, many other family-friendly activities on the stunning Los Luceros Historic Property. Musical entertainment will be provided Lone Piñon, an acoustic trio from New Mexico whose music celebrates their region’s cultural diversity.

Although the event is free, concert-goers are encouraged to make reservations for seating at www.ampconcerts.org/tag/NMC2.