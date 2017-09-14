Cowboys pass rusher Lawrence poised to break out in Year 4

FRISCO, Texas (AP) DeMarcus Lawrence strapped on the faux boxing championship belt that goes to the weekly MVP for the Cowboys, ready for the cameras with a subtle jab at reporters that they only want to talk to him after the Dallas defensive end gets sacks.

If he’s right, that explained the crowd around him in the locker room at team headquarters three days after Lawrence had two sacks as the Cowboys held a season-opening opponent to the fewest points in 22 years in a 19-3 win over the New York Giants.

Lawrence is in his fourth season since the Cowboys drafted him in the second round two months after releasing franchise sacks leader DeMarcus Ware in a cost-cutting move. Injuries and a substance-abuse suspension have slowed his development, but a big year could be coming.