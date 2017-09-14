Chris’ Thursday Morning Forecast

A cold front is going to bring a chance at scattered storms and more seasonable temperatures to parts of the state today.

Central and western New Mexico will see the chance at rain this afternoon as the front pushes through. Temperatures will tumble by 5°-15° along and behind the cold front.

But, the extreme heat will continue across the Southeast today. Roswell, Carlsbad and Artesia will feel temperatures at the century mark and these areas will be closing in on Record Highs. So take it easy as you head out this afternoon.

Temperatures all across the state start to return back to seasonal, September highs by the weekend with fewer showers.