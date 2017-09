ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say officers are responding to possible shooting in northeast Albuquerque.

Officers are on scene in the 200 block of Texas Street after receiving a call about a person being shot.

Police arrived and discovered a person with a possible gunshot wound.

That person was transported to UNM-Hospital where he scummed to his injuries.

Information is limited at this time.

APD says this has been deemed a full violent crimes call out.