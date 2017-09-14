3 New Mexicans file lawsuit against Equifax after breach in system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are joining the dozens of lawsuit filed against one of the nation’s biggest credit bureaus, Equifax.

Last week, Equifax announced a massive data breach in its system that exposed the personal data of about 143 million Americans.

Now, three New Mexicans, a couple and one Santa Fe attorney, have filed a class action lawsuit against the agency. Their attorney, Geoffrey Romero, said more than likely, you can expect this lawsuit to get a lot bigger.

The hack included people’s names, social security numbers and birth dates. Less than a week after the agency’s announcement, three New Mexicans followed up with a lawsuit.

“We know at least one of them had their data breached. The other two, it’s unclear but they are concerned about it,” Romero said.

The agency faces mounting criticism to account for how hackers were able to break into its system. In the lawsuit filed Thursday, Romero claims the hacking, “was not sophisticated, but exploited a known vulnerability in software used by Equifax.”

Romero also said the breach could have happened as early as May — but no one was told until last week.

“People with inside information were getting rid of their stocks. That suggests to me that they were looking out for their own interest while leaving Equifax customers vulnerable,” Romero said.

Equifax is offering a free check up on its website to see if your personal information has been compromised. Analysts say this should be your first step to find out. They also recommend you freeze your credit and keep an eye on your accounts.