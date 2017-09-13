UNM regents, faculty urge to retain interim president

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some University of New Mexico faculty members are pushing for the school to retain interim President Chaouki Abdallah through the spring of 2019.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, more than a dozen faculty asked UNM’s governing board to postpone the president search in favor of Abdallah Tuesday.

The Board of Regents launched the presidential search nearly a year ago and is expected to conclude this fall.

Abdallah has said he does not want the permanent job but is willing to stay through 2019.