The KRQE Albuquerque Poll

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – At the end of August KRQE News conducted a survey asking Albuquerque voters a series of “candidate questions” in regards to the 2017 Mayoral Race and “issue questions” facing the city and state now.

For this poll, a sample of likely households was chosen from the population registered to vote in the city of Albuquerque for a “hybrid” automated (for landlines)/live (for cell phones) poll, where 74 percent of the phone numbers were landlines and 26 percent of the phone numbers were cell phones. There were 500 completed responses to 11 poll questions.

The survey was conducted August 26-27. The margin of error, with a 95 percent confidence interval, was 4.4 percent. The party registration of respondents was 52-34 percent Democratic/Republican (14 percent Independents). The geographic breakdown of the respondents was as follows: 52 percent from northeast Albuquerque, 19 percent from northwest Albuquerque, 22 percent from southeast Albuquerque, and 7 percent from southwest Albuquerque (The dividing lines for these four quadrants of Albuquerque are the (east/west) Rio Grande and (north/south) Interstate 40).

  1. If the election for mayor of Albuquerque were held today, which candidate would you support?
  2. Which issue facing Albuquerque is most important to you?
  3. Would you favor or oppose raising taxes to increase the salaries of police officers to attract more people to join the Albuquerque Police Department?
  4. Do you think that the Albuquerque Rapid Transit (also known as ART) will bring business to Central Avenue corridor?
  5. Do you favor or oppose giving the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department either body or dashboard cameras like the Albuquerque Police and State Police already have?
  6. Do you think Virgin Galactic will ever fly out of the Spaceport?
  7. How confident are you that the next mayor will be able to turn things around?
  8. What type of jobs do you think that the next mayor needs to attract to Albuquerque?
  9. To improve Albuquerque’s crime rate, who needs to do a better job?
  10. If the New Mexico governor’s race were held today, which candidate would you support? 

