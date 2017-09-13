Students participate in Junior Livestock Show at State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many people look forward to the New Mexico State Fair, but some more than others.

Students from all across the state have been preparing all year for the Junior Livestock Show.

Over the course of several months, FFA and 4-H members have put their blood, sweat and tears into feeding and caring for their animals.

Wednesday was the big day for those raising steers and heifers.

“It’s the most amazing feeling to be working with these animals since this time last year, so it’s just good to see what we worked with and how great it’s come out to be,” FFA member Makayla Andrews said.

Up next for the contestants is the Junior Livestock Sale, which is scheduled for Friday. Proceeds from the auction will go straight into the pockets of the students who raised them.

 

