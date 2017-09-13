Lawmakers, community members show support for proposed sick leave ordinance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This election, voters will get to weigh in on the proposed sick leave ordinance, which will require employers to allow employees to earn sick leave.

Wednesday afternoon, some state lawmakers gathered with the community near Cesar Chavez Community Center, an early voting site, to show their support for the proposed ordinance.

“Because you’ve let somebody go, because they missed a couple of days, and you don’t have a sick leave policy, you’re tasked with finding somebody new, training somebody new,” said Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Bernalillo.

Those against the ordinance say it would hurt small businesses who can’t afford to pay workers when they aren’t there.