Remembering a New Mexico legend, Pete Domenici

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Wednesday Majority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the Senate floor on the passing of former Senator Pete Domenici.

McConnell said of Pete Domenici that he was a dear friend and colleague with a long and notable career from pitching on a baseball diamond to teaching mathematics – from city politics to the U.S. Senate. When Domenici ran for senator in 1972 he became the first Republican elected from New Mexico in nearly four decades. When he retired, he did so as the longest running senator in the state.

McConnell noted that the years he served with Domenici he came to know him as “a smart, hard working, dedicated and a very strong advocate from his home state, New Mexico.”

Governor Susana Martinez issued the following statement:

This is a sad day for all New Mexicans. Senator Domenici was a dedicated statesman who always put New Mexico first. His devotion to our state was evident throughout his lengthy career. He tirelessly advocated for a better future for all New Mexico, from our labs and military bases to infrastructure and our innovation centers. Senator Domenici was also a champion of higher education, pioneering the Domenici Public Policy Conference which, even today, brings national leaders in government and innovation to New Mexico to help guide future generations of policymakers. While we mourn Senator Domenici’s loss, we celebrate his legacy as a champion for New Mexico and our nation. There is no doubt generations of New Mexicans have a brighter future with more opportunity because of Senator Domenici’s tireless work. I ask all New Mexicans to join Chuck and me in extending our deepest sympathies to the Domenici family

Attorney General Hector Balderas issued the following statement:

I was saddened to learn of Senator Domenici’s passing and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We are grateful for his decades of service to our state.

Senator Heinrich issued the following statement:

I join all New Mexicans in mourning the passing of our former Senator Pete Domenici. Senator Domenici dedicated his entire life to the state and people he loved. His decades of service to New Mexico left a lasting impact that will continue to be felt in every corner of our state for years to come. I am grateful for the example Senator Domenici set on how to advance important and complex policy goals in Washington with civility. Republicans and Democrats alike who worked with him on issues like the budget, energy, defense, and behavioral health still point to his dedication to improving the lives of those he served through bipartisan cooperation and compromise. Our thoughts and condolences are with his wife, Nancy, and all of his family and loved ones during this time of great loss.

Senator Udall issued the following statement:

Jill and I were very saddened to hear of the passing of Senator Pete Domenici this morning, and we send our deepest sympathies to his family. Senator Domenici is a legend in New Mexico politics, and though he will be sorely missed, his impact will be felt in the state – and the nation – for generations to come. While we sat on different sides of the political aisle, I admired Pete’s dedication to the well-being of all of New Mexico. He will be remembered for his meaningful contribution on so many issues – especially fiscal responsibility and the federal budget, energy policy and New Mexico’s national labs, free trade, and his personal and heartfelt dedication to ensuring parity in the health care system for those suffering from mental illness. But what I admire most about Pete is that during his over 30 years representing the state of New Mexico in the Senate, he always kept New Mexicans first. It’s partly thanks to him that the New Mexico congressional delegation continues a tradition of working together regardless of party – we need more of that in Congress today. Pete dedicated his life to digging into the complex public policy issues important to our state – from Native American issues to water policy to nuclear energy. Even after he retired, he kept working to make New Mexico a better place for everyone. On a personal note, I appreciate that Pete was always available to me as a resource. Please join Jill and me in keeping Senator Domenici and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn issued the following statement:

Today we mourn the loss of a fellow New Mexican, a patriot, and a devoted statesman. Sen. Domenici loved New Mexico and genuinely cared for the welfare of each and every citizen. He was a bold and fearless leader and served us and the nation with dignity, compassion, and benevolence. Sen. Domenici was also a long-time family friend and worked closely with my father, state Sen. Aubrey Dunn Sr. He was a friend of the State Land Office and offered his unwavering support on education policy and land and water issues. I offer my deepest condolences to the Domenici family and the people of New Mexico.

Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Ryan Cangiolosi issued the following statement:

The Republican Party of New Mexico offers their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Senator Pete Domenici. Senator Domenici’s love and dedication to our state and country was unparalleled. We will always honor the progress and success of Senator Domenici’s legacy, not only for the Republican Party of New Mexico, but also for our wonderful state. We owe him and his family a huge debt of gratitude.

Republican Party of New Mexico National Committeewoman Rosie Tripp issued the following statement:

Senator Pete Domenici was a true statesman who loved everyone and cherished his service to all New Mexicans. He will forever be remembered as our friend, as a great Republican, and a champion of our values. Sen. Domenici’s passing is a great loss to New Mexico and we are keeping Nancy and the entire Domenici family in our thoughts and prayers.

Republican Party of New Mexico National Committeeman Harvey Yates issued the following statement:

Pete Domenici was a great man. His concern was for the wellbeing of the nation and for the advancement of New Mexico. He was a man who moved forward with civility. My prayers are for him and his family.

The Senate is saddened today w the news of the passing of our friend Senator Pete Domenici. We offer our deepest condolences to his family. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) September 13, 2017

Jill and I send our deepest sympathies to the family of former Senator Pete Domenici. https://t.co/colah9biSZ — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) September 13, 2017

I'm saddened to hear the news of Pete Dominici's passing. He was a titan – a fighter for every single New Mexican & his legacy will live on. — Steve Pearce (@RepStevePearce) September 13, 2017

My last photo with Senator Domenici. He was a true servant leader and a great mentor to me. We will miss you Pete pic.twitter.com/t3J6NzXONq — Mayor Richard Berry (@Mayor_Berry) September 13, 2017