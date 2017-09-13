Program aims to reintroduce kids with libraries

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some kids had a very special story hour in Rio Rancho Wednesday morning.

It was VIP day and police officers, fire fighters and even the Mayor took time to read to kids.

They also took part in a little singing and dancing with them.

The program Outside The Lines encourages kids to read and aims to re-introduce libraries to communities.

With technology these days, many kids never need to visit a library to read a book.

This program shows kids that there is more than just books at a library, it’s all about the environment and experience.