Police: Woman’s truck caught fire after driving drunk on flat tire

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors told police it took a drunk driver’s truck catching fire in order for her to stop, but she told police that’s not what happened.

The scene last week near Eubank and Constitution had firefighters and police wondering what happened when they arrived and saw a Chevy pick-up-truck’s front end, burnt to a crisp.

Albuquerque police found the driver Michelle Minero in the back of an ambulance.

The 52-year-old told the officer she had just gotten home when her truck went up in flames.

“I went across the street to go talk to my neighbors and all of a sudden the car was all, like, up in flames,” Minero said.

Witnesses told officers something completely different. According to a criminal complaint, they said Minero was driving around the area on a flat tire, then the rims until the truck caught fire.

One person even told police they had to pull Minero out of the burning truck.

Minero admitted to another officer that she had “a couple of shots” prior to driving.

The officer starts to perform field sobriety tests on Minero. He gives her clear instructions to walk a straight line, nine steps in each direction.

Minero takes 14 steps instead and 34 steps the other direction.

In the end, the officer cuffs her and charges her for driving drunk.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s