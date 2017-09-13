Police: Woman’s truck caught fire after driving drunk on flat tire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors told police it took a drunk driver’s truck catching fire in order for her to stop, but she told police that’s not what happened.

The scene last week near Eubank and Constitution had firefighters and police wondering what happened when they arrived and saw a Chevy pick-up-truck’s front end, burnt to a crisp.

Albuquerque police found the driver Michelle Minero in the back of an ambulance.

The 52-year-old told the officer she had just gotten home when her truck went up in flames.

“I went across the street to go talk to my neighbors and all of a sudden the car was all, like, up in flames,” Minero said.

Witnesses told officers something completely different. According to a criminal complaint, they said Minero was driving around the area on a flat tire, then the rims until the truck caught fire.

One person even told police they had to pull Minero out of the burning truck.

Minero admitted to another officer that she had “a couple of shots” prior to driving.

The officer starts to perform field sobriety tests on Minero. He gives her clear instructions to walk a straight line, nine steps in each direction.

Minero takes 14 steps instead and 34 steps the other direction.

In the end, the officer cuffs her and charges her for driving drunk.