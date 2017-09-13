Police video shows arrest of suspects accused in shootout near daycare

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New police video shows two suspects arrested after a gun battle near a busy daycare.

It happened last month on Montgomery near Carlisle. Police say the suspects, Ja’Karl Jenkins and Andre Robinson, told them they spotted a car full of people they recognized from a previous shooting.

Jenkins says they shot at the group and the group shot back.

The daycare went into lockdown.

An innocent man driving by was shot in the chest, and a little girl was cut by shattered glass after her family’s car was struck by bullets.

Jenkins and Robinson face a long list of charges.