Police arrest key witness in Davon Lymon murder trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested the key witness in the murder of Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster after she continued to avoid prosecutors.

Savannah Garcia was on the back of the motorcycle the night Davon Lymon allegedly shot and killed Officer Webster during a traffic stop in 2015.

Garcia was supposed to appear in court Tuesday to have her testimony recorded but never showed up.

The state asked the judge to issue a material warrant for her.

They are concerned about Garcia’s health and drug addiction and want to preserve her testimony in case she becomes unable to appear at trial.

She is now being held on a $25,000 cash only bond and is expected in court on Friday to give her testimony.