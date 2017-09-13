Pete Domenici Obituary and Family Statement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pete Domenici, a former Republican senator from New Mexico has died. Domenici was 85.

Senator Domenici was born and raised in Albuquerque. He graduated from the University of New Mexico and started his career as a math teacher, but got his start in politics in 1966 on the Albuquerque City Commission.

He won a Senate seat in 1972 and then won five more — the longest serving U.S. Senator in New Mexico history.

Read Pete Domenici’s official obituary >>

In 2008, he declined to seek a seventh Senate term, saying he had been diagnosed with an incurable brain disorder.

During his tenure in the Senate, Domenici was involved with energy and natural resources, behavioral health, and budgetary matters.

A former aid of Senator Domenici and family friends said funeral arrangements are still being made by the family, but no details are available yet. The family released the following statement:

Statement of Domenici Family on passing of former U.S. Senator Pete V. Domenici “This is a difficult time for the entire Domenici family. We have suffered a great loss. “Our father loved New Mexico and worked for its people. He devoted his life to fighting for them. He worked for everyone, in every corner in the state. And as much as he did he always felt there was even more he could do. If it involved a need in New Mexico, Pete Domenici was always ready to “get to work.” “So, while we mourn our father’s passing, we celebrate his life and his many achievements and feel tremendous gratitude to his dedicated supporters, exceptional staff and the constituents of his beloved state. “And we want all to know how deeply appreciative of the hundreds of messages of condolence and support we have receive today. We thank you. “We are currently working on future arrangements and will announce them when finalized.”