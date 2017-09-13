New Mexico Open Round 2 results

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Round 2 results compared to Round 1 were very different at this year’s New Mexico Open at Sandia Golf Club. Tuesday’s leader dropped down to 26th on the leader board, and a couple of former Lobos may have extinguished their chances at a NM Open title.

Locals To Watch:

T9. D.J. Brigman -5

T46. Sam Saunders +2

T84. Andrej Bevins +6 Cut

The NM Open will wrap up on Thursday at Sandia Golf Club. The leaders will tee off at 10 a.m.