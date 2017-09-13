Mid-September in the Duke City is filled with classic movies, live music, & murder mysteries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mid-September in the Duke City is filled with classic movies, live music, and murder mysteries

The New Mexico State Fair is ranked by SmartAsset.com as one of the top 10 state fairs in the nation. Visitors can explore art, agriculture, animals, entertainment, food, carnival rides, exhibits and shopping, all in the heart of Albuquerque. Date and Time: Thursday, September 7 through Sunday, September 17, Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday- Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Kenny Loggins‘ remarkable four-decade-plus career has brought him from the top of the charts to the toast of the Grammys. He’s had smash hits on Hollywood’s favorite soundtracks, rocked worldwide stages, and found his way into children’s hearts while bringing his smooth, beautiful voice to platinum albums of a stunning variety of genres. Date and Time: Saturday, September 16 at 6:45 p.m.

Pulitzer Prize Winning Books on Screen: Gone with the Wind. The classic movie will be presented on Sunday, September 17 at 1 p.m. at the Kimo Theatre. Admission is free.

Exhibition: The African American Experience-Slavery 1619-1866. The Holocaust & Intolerance Museum of NM proudly launches Phase 1 of its permanent exhibit. This newly created exhibit will include three phases, each representing different aspects of the African American experience. Phase 1 depicts hardships of Africans who were brought to North America beginning in 1619 and includes the harsh conditions and treatment they received during their transport. The exhibit further highlights the daily life of slaves and slave codes as well as a glimpse into the Civil War and the aftermath including the Emancipation Proclamation. Date and Time: Ongoing. Opening Night Reception is Sunday, September 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Elephant Conservation Day is a local celebration of National Elephant Appreciation Day. Hands-on discovery stations will educate guests about African and Asian elephant natural history and diet, how elephants forage and more. Special stations will also focus on conservation of the endangered Asian elephant. Visitors even get the chance to create their own enrichment items, which will be used as food discovery items in the exhibit. The BioPark has six Asian elephants, including 3-year-old Jazmine. Asian elephants are very rare and your actions matter when it comes to protecting them and their habitats. Find out what zoos are doing to help Asian elephants and how you can help too! Date and Time: Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Experience an unforgettable night with the Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show at The Stage! Over the course of the night, costumed detectives uncover clues, interrogate audience members who may or may not be part of the show, and help everyone get closer to solving the mystery! Date and Time: Friday, September 15 at 7 p.m.

Head out to Morningside Park every Thursday for the Nob Hill Grower’s Market. Enjoy farm fresh produce, artisan breads, local honey, eggs, oils, arts and crafts. Date and Time: Every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

