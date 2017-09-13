Los Lunas man turns old VWs into into fast, energy efficient cars

LOS LUNAS N.M. (KRQE)- As you head into work this morning, you could be commuting to work right next to a local innovator who built his own car engine and not even know it.

He is using the sun to power his home and a brand new hobby that’s saving him a lot of money.

Now working on car number two, Jarrod Bottinelli says he wants to show that electric cars can actually be fast, fun to drive, and better for the planet.

The best part, it’s not costing him a penny. In fact, he says PNM is evening paying him.

“When you figure everything out, I think I’m up about $500 a month in energy,” said Bottinelli.

He’s putting money back into his pocket while helping the planet at the same time. “So far I have gone almost 17,000 miles in this and have not burned one single drop of fuel,” said Bottinelli.

Bottenelli, who lives in Los Lunas and is also an AFD firefighter, is combining his two passions, energy conservation and cars, to make a difference.

More than five years ago, Bottenelli decided to install 30 solar panels on his home. That equals 8.2 kilowatts of power which is enough for his entire household and then some.

“Using the surplus energy, I wanted to build an electric car. I had no idea how it would turn out and then I built this and I can’t even believe how fast it is,” said Bottenelli.

After months of hitting the books and trial and error, Bottenelli completely transformed a 1968 Volkswagen Beetle into a high-tailing energy-saving machine. The car can also reach speeds of up to 60 miles per hour in under five seconds.

Instead of a gas tank, Bottenelli plugs his car right into his home. The 42 lithium iron phosphate batteries get their charge from the power generated by his home’s solar panels. It’s enough to run a motor typically seen in small trucks.

The car can also GO 90 miles on one charge.

Now, he’s using what he’s learned by building this car to make another one that he says will be even faster.

“I’m trying to show that electric cars are actually a lot faster and a lot more fun to drive, a lot better for the planet, and maintenance free,” said Bottenelli.

Bottenelli says that when you add it all up, he’s saving up to $200 a month in electric bills that he doesn’t have to pay and about $100 per month on gasoline that he doesn’t have to use. On top of that, he says PNM even cuts him a check of $200 to $300 dollars during the summer months.

When asked what he’s going to do with all the money he’s saving, Bottinelli responded that he’d like to build more cars.

Right now Bottenelli says he is not planning on selling them and that it’s just a hobby.