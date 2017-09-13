Lobo Football needs their offense to tighten up against Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – The 1-1 UNM football team has a short turnaround after their loss on Saturday to New Mexico State. The Lobos are now gearing up to play conference foe Boise State on Thursday in Idaho at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Their conference opener will be a doozy, as Boise State is coming off of a win over Troy and an overtime loss with Washington State. UNM’s Loss to NMSU was a big hit to this team, especially as they head into a rough three game stretch before their bye. Both sides of the ball looked suspect at points on Saturday night for the Lobos, but especially on offense.

UNM has yet to establish their run game and senior QB Lamar Jordan has yet to find a rhythm under center after his first two games. Jordan was pulled in the NMSU game, which led to a great comeback from the Lobos with Tevaka Tuioti taking the snaps.

Lamar Jordan knows he can do better and Coach Bob Davie also has faith in his QB.

“You can definitely tell there is going to be a different approach with this game coming up. So, like I said, I can say whatever I want, you know, it’s only going to be proven on Thursday,” said Lamar Jordan.

“You know, he hasn’t played his best in these first two games. You know, it may be like we are on offense with our running backs in that we are trying to have every play be a home run, and it’s not happening right now for us. So, you know I think that he is good, I am not going to over complicate it. He is our quarterback,” said UNM Head Coach Bob Davie.

Boise State is also coming off of a tough loss on Saturday. They lost to Washington State in triple OT and also during that game their starting QB Brett Rypien would leave with a head injury.

It has not yet been released, but it is most likely that Rypien won’t play and their backup will have to take the field. Boise Head Coach Bryan Harsin also said in a press conference that a true freshman could see some playing time.

“We are preparing it in the way that Chase Cord is playing, and so Chase is going to be taking reps this week and preparing himself to play. And you are absolutely right if something happens he has to go in and play and you are talking about a redshirt guy that has to be ready to play,” said Bryan Harsin.