Irma leaves 63,000 customers without power in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The cleanup effort continues in South Carolina after rain, wind, and flooding prompted by Hurricane Irma

Utilities South Carolina reported more than 63,000 customers were without service Wednesday morning.

Duke Energy had the biggest problem with nearly 37,000 customers without service. The biggest problems were in Greenville, Anderson and Pickens counties.

The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina reported nearly 15,000 customers without power. The biggest problems were in Oconee and Charleston counties.

South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. had nearly 12,000 customers without service. Beaufort and Charleston counties had the most customers without electricity.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday lifted an evacuation order that had been in effect on the barrier islands in the southern part of the state.

All state offices were resuming normal operating hours Wednesday.