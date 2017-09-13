In The County: Sandia Mountain Bear Fair

Colleen McRoberts, Bernalillo County Open Space Coordinator and Fiana Shapiro, Environmental Educator Sandia Mountain Natural History Center, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Sandia Mountain Bear Fair happening next weekend.

This is a family friendly free event with plenty of opportunities to learn from their open space lectures and observations. Sandia Mountain Bear Fair is Sunday, September 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Carolino Canyon.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Bernalillo County