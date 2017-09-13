Eastern New Mexico University has its highest enrollment

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) – Officials at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales say the school has recorded the highest enrollment in its 82-year history.

They say fall enrollment is 6,027. That’s 13 students more than last year’s fall enrollment.

Undergraduate student numbers total 4,599 this fall and graduate enrollment is 1,428.

ENMU’s enrollment for the fall 2000 semester was 3,581. It’s grown by 68 percent since then.

ENMU President J.S. Elwell says the school continues to show why it is considered the best university in New Mexico for student success.