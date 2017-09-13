Early voting begins Wednesday for Albuquerque elections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Wednesday, voters have their first chance to head to the polls as early voting gets underway.

Election day is now less than three weeks away as Albuquerque ramps up the race for its next mayor.

Also, early voting will be available Wednesday, September 13 through Friday, the 29. The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Early voting is taking place at:

98th and Central (Bernalillo County Rental) 120 98th NW Suite A5.

City of Albuquerque Records Center 604 Menaul NW 87107

Office of the City Clerk 600 2nd NW 87102

Alamosa Community Center 6900 Gonzales SW 87121

North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center 7521 Carmel NE 87113

Don Newton/Taylor Ranch Community Center 4900 Kachina NW 87120

Petroglyph Plaza 8201 Golf Course NW Suite D1 87120

Cesar Chavez Community Center 7505 Kathryn SE 87108

Los Altos Plaza 4200 Wyoming NE 87111

Daskalos Plaza 5339 Menaul NE 87110

Caracol Plaza 12500 Montgomery NE 87111

Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center 501 Elizabeth SE 87123

On the ballot is the race to become Albuquerque’s next mayor. Eight candidates are vying for that position.

Among the candidates is recent University of New Mexico graduate Gus Pedrotty. Also, community activist and entrepreneur Susan Wheeler-Deichsel, retired Albuquerque police detective Michelle Garcia Holmes are on the ballot. County Commissioner Wayne Johnson, City Councilor Dan Lewis, lawyer and former Democratic party head Brian Colon, State Auditor Tim Keller and businessman Ricardo Chaves are among the candidates.

Voters will also be asked to vote on five city council races, as well as the controversial “Healthy Workforce Ordinance,” which would require Albuquerque employers to offer their employees paid sick leave. Plus, a number of bond questions are on the ballot.

Election day is October 3rd.