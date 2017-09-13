Durango woman’s innovative idea could win National Geographic contest

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Durango woman’s innovative idea could win her thousands of dollars.

People were asked to solve major environmental issues for National Geographic’s “Chasing Genius” contest.

Sue Spielman’s idea for a straw made out of seaweed was selected as a finalist.

“I can be used in any drinks that you would normally use it for. When you’re done with it, no matter where it ends up it will either compost into the earth, or it becomes food for the ecosystem in the sea,” Spielman said.

Four people will be awarded $25,000 to further their ideas.

If you would like to vote for Spielman, click here. 

