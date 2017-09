LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – There was an officer-involved shooting in southern New Mexico that left a dog dead and an officer injured.

Las Cruces Police were executing a search warrant Tuesday when they say a Pit Bull Terrier got out of a yard and attacked an officer.

Police say the officer fired one round, killing the dog.

The officer is on standard administrative leave.

Just last month, another dog was shot by an officer when police say it charged at him.