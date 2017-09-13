Democrats to meet with Pres. Trump to discuss DACA program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Capitol Hill’s top Democrats are dining at the White House Wednesday night and the big topic on the agenda is the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The President asked for the meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi after announcing he was ending the program that protects “Dreamers.”

With the announcement, President Trump gave Congress six months to figure out how to keep the young undocumented immigrants in the country legally.

Pelosi has vowed to make it a priority.

She is also expected to meet with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Wednesday to discuss DACA legislation.