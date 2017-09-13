Community steps up to help Torrance County deputy battling kidney disease

ESTANCIA, N.M. (KRQE) – What happens when the one who helps others needs a little help himself? The community steps up.

When people in Torrance County learned one of their beloved deputies was in a battle for his life, they quickly answered the call.

In Estancia, pretty much everyone knows each other and they definitely know the people protecting them, including Torrance County Sheriff’s Deputy Ronald Fulfer.

“I have never seen a man more dedicated to his service,” Fulfer’s wife, Brenda Fulfer, said.

However, in recent weeks Deputy Fulfer hasn’t been out on the streets where he’s been patrolling for the last 28 years.

“I was diagnosed about 20 years ago with a nephrotic syndrome which is a kidney disease, and [doctors] told me, eventually, I would have to be on dialysis or get a kidney transplant,” Deputy Fulfer said.

That day come about two months ago. Fulfer now has to undergo nine hours of dialysis everyday and that will only work for so long. Soon he will need a new kidney.

“Right now I am in the process of getting put on the list,” Deputy Fulfer said.

In the meantime, Deputy Fulfer said the bills are piling up.

“I got several thousand dollars of medical bills.”

That’s why a dear friend set up a Go-Fund-Me account.

“It’s been a huge, long process, but I just have to be there by his side. It’s stressful, very stressful,” Brenda Fulfer said.

To add to the stress, Brenda is employed at the Torrance County Jail, which is soon to be shut down, leaving her without a job.

Regardless of the stress and sleepless nights, the couple said they will get through this.

“There is nothing I wouldn’t do for him, you know? He’s my best friend and the love of my life,” Brenda Fulfer said.

Along with donating money, many community members have offered to be tested to see if they are a match so they can donate their kidney to Fulfer.

If you would like to donate, click here.