Coach takes concerns about use of discriminatory language to school board

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A middle school assistant football coach, who says he was fired for doing the right thing, has taken his concerns to the Roswell School Board.

“We teach reading, writing, mathematics and stuff like that, but as educators we need to teach social skills also,” said former assistant football coach, Thomas Davis.

Davis says when he heard some players using the “n-word” on the sidelines, he took his concerns to his head coach, who told him it wasn’t his job to reprimand the players. It turned into a fight and Davis was fired. 

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, Davis pleaded for change, saying the use of racial slurs by students has gotten out of control. While the board did not address the issue directly, they said all issues brought to the board are taken seriously.

“I really wish we had a magic wand and we could fix it right now, but through time you guys planted that seed with us. We’ll look at it, and hopefully we can help everybody out,” said school board VP, Ruben James Sanchez.

On Monday, KRQE News 13 reached out to the district to ask if the players or the head coach faced any discipline, but did not hear back.

